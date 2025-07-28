Ethiopia: Zone Scales Up Rosemary Cultivation for Export Market

ADDIS ABABA -- The Yem Zone administration has announced plans to expand the cultivation and export of rosemary, a high-demand aromatic herb used in the food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries.

In an interview with The Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), Yem Zone Administrator Shimels Ejigu said rosemary, which is traditionally used in Ethiopia for flavoring roasted meat, has attracted growing international market interest. Recognizing its economic potential, the zone is now shifting toward commercial-scale production.

"Rosemary is no longer just a household herb .It has become a valuable export commodity. We are working to expand its cultivation to meet growing global demand," Shimels said.

Drawing inspiration from Silti Zone in the Central Ethiopia State, which has successfully cultivated and exported rosemary on a wide scale, Yem Zone has begun implementing a similar approach. For years, rosemary in Yem was limited to small backyard plots for household use, but recent efforts aim to transform it into a commercially viable crop.

Currently, rosemary is being cultivated on 110 hectares of land in the zone. Out of this, 10 private investors are managing 50 hectares, while the remaining area is farmed by local community members. The initiative is also contributing to youth employment in the state.

Shimels added that Yem's favorable climate and fertile soil make it well-suited for agricultural expansion. The zone is actively encouraging local and foreign investors by highlighting its success in diversifying crop production.

In addition to rosemary, Yem Zone is also participating in the national Green Legacy Initiative. During this rainy season, over 8 million seedlings have been prepared for planting. Many of these are fruit-bearing trees such as avocado, papaya, banana, and mango intended to strengthen local food security and support environmental sustainability.

Located in Central Ethiopia State, Yem is one of seven zones known for its agricultural potential, and the administration is now positioning it as an emerging hub for export-oriented horticulture.