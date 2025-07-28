Ethiopia: Navigating Identity, Expression, Livelihood - Blen's Journey in Ethiopian Art, Media

Being a woman with a voice in Ethiopia has never been simple, especially when that voice chooses to express itself through writing and journalism. Women's contributions have often been limited, confined to certain spaces, expected to speak softly, and frequently asked to represent others rather than themselves. For generations, fields like literature, journalism, and media have been dominated by male voices.

For women who write in English alongside their native languages, this tension deepens, as writing can be seen both as a privilege and as a sign of distance from what some consider the "real" Ethiopia. Moreover, choosing to write professionally within this context is a bold and complex decision.

It is from this challenging landscape that Blen Fitaneges emerges. Trained as a journalist, she naturally gravitates toward radio hosting and, fundamentally, writing, navigating the balance between public voice and personal truth as she explores culture and identity in rapidly changing Ethiopia. Fluent in Amharic, Afan Oromo, and English, she moves across languages with ease and purpose. In a country where female storytellers have often been softened and underrepresented, her choice to pursue a career in lifestyle media offers hope for the long-overdue recognition of women in the arts.

Blen was born in Addis Ababa and raised in Bishoftu, in a home that was not artistically inclined. As a child, she gravitated toward creativity, first picking up drawing. But her parents, wanting her to prioritize education, encouraged her to let it go. While still in school, she also began writing poems at home, though that too was met with little support. Despite this, she found a kind of refuge among like-minded peers. Initially, she wanted to become a lawyer, and her mother hoped she'd study medicine. But Blen recognized her true passion from a young age. In elementary school, she exercised that passion as a leader, founding school art clubs, organizing morning programs, and organizing parents' days.

To start from the very beginning, her love for language was sparked by her Amharic teacher, who became more of a friend than just a mentor. Amharic remained her favorite subject, and she poured herself into writing, drawn by the need to express herself. "Writing and poetry are how I express myself," she said. "Just like some people break glasses or shout to release their feelings, this is my outlet." She writes first for herself, then to share values about self-worth, hope, nature, and women's empowerment.

She often gives human character to objects to help convey meaning, and one of her poems tells the story of a sex-trafficked woman from the countryside. Her hobbies, which include watching movies, spending time in nature, and listening to music, also contribute to her artistic core. She discovered her passion in elementary school and nurtured it through high school by joining theater clubs and volunteering with NGOs, where she met people from diverse backgrounds and shared her poems in multiple languages.

At just 16, her first job with NGOs and tutoring enabled her to become independent by the time she was 18 years old. After finishing school, Blen moved to Addis Ababa to take courses in the arts, including cinematography and journalism, at Addis Ababa University. She served on camera crews at Addis Ababa University events and soon found her first job through Facebook with HBS Media (Harmonytube), where she worked as a news anchor. She commuted daily from Bishoftu (a one-and-a-half- to two-hour journey), arriving in Addis by 8:30, reading the news at 9:00, and helping with editing and scripting behind the scenes. With growing experience, she joined Kings of Abay, a nationally recognized entertainment group, as a writer in the film division.

Her strong voice soon caught attention, and she was offered a role as a sports correspondent at Awash FM. Although flattered, she declined, choosing instead to focus on areas closer to her passion. She joined Ethio FM as a radio host, where part of her role involved working with companies on promotional content. Using her hometown's rich tourism scene, she began promoting local hotels as Hotel Raba and Hotel Ivy, as well as film locations.

Recently, she got a year-long permanent contract as a promoter for the Hotel Ivy. She became a voice for campaigns like Visit Oromia and tourism voter outreach. Life as a radio host was demanding, so she recently moved to Addis Ababa full-time, though she still returns to Bishoftu on weekends to continue her promotional work.

From an artist's point of view, Blen draws inspiration from both global and local figures who shaped her approach to storytelling. Oprah Winfrey's words, "Turn your wounds into art," deeply resonated with her, reflecting her struggles in becoming a writer in a society that undervalues the field.

She also cites John Donne as a literary influence. In Ethiopia, her greatest inspiration is Alemtsehay Wedajo. She once had the chance to present a poem to her at a book launch at the Ghion Hotel through Sak Takeshino events. She had carried the poem for years, and when the moment arrived, she read it aloud. Written in Amharic, it honored her legacy and promised to continue it, using the traditional werik and sem forms.

When reflecting on her writing process, Blen often starts by crediting her love of reading. In Bishoftu, she spent hours in local libraries, reading everything from Shakespeare to classic literature. This deep exposure to language helped her write poems fluently in both English and Amharic. "Instead of prose, poetic form always appealed to me more," she explains.

Over time, this style shaped her voice and even her promotional work. She believes that while many people can write poetry, expressing it with clarity and feeling is another skill entirely. Finding that balance has been one of her most meaningful achievements.

Nevertheless, her journey as a woman navigating life between cities wasn't always bright. "Being late and arriving home at midnight was never really approved by my parents, and rightly so," she says. "Work was physically exhausting, and I had no car to rely on." Finding sponsors was another struggle; while it offered valuable networking opportunities, it also exposed her to inappropriate behavior and unprofessional conduct, especially as a woman. "For promotion in low-altitude areas, they didn't even believe in the work," she explains. "Convincing them with a proposal on my back was draining; there were no sponsors in the radio station." Adulthood itself brought its challenges, especially in the media. "Even when I applied for the same job as a man, they were chosen over me," she says. Gender discrimination and reduced pay were constant realities she had to fight against.

Over the past three years, she has worked across various media roles, always juggling jobs because, as she says, she never wants to stay in just one place. At Awash FM, she worked in the arts, while at Ethio FM, she dissected music and created radio segments.

She also promoted her city through tourism content and hosted programs with embassies to encourage mutual cultural exchange between Ethiopia and their respective countries. Beyond media, she volunteered with the Spanish NGO Tsehay Association, supporting people with disabilities locally, and later worked in its international division on health and nutrition projects in remote areas. As an assistant manager, she helped coordinate food programs for underprivileged students and wrote official letters.

She plans to publish the poems she's written in over 13 journals, both in English and Amharic, often exploring themes like Kene and Ethiopian history. Having grown up as the daughter of a soldier, she has long been drawn to the lives of soldiers, naval officers, and patriots. Passionate about telling their stories and giving voice to their experiences, she is currently writing a biography of the distinguished academic and naval officer, Admiral Professor Mohammed Bedru. With writing at her core, she dreams of launching a YouTube channel, becoming a brand ambassador, and one day working as an international journalist and writer for platforms like Al Jazeera or CNN.

In the end, when reflecting on how to support the next generation of writers, especially women, she offers this advice: "Surround yourself with people who share smart ideas, be ready to collaborate, and use the tools you have. Platforms like Tik Tok and Facebook can be powerful if used well. I could've worked in marketing or tourism sectors, but I followed my passion, and I advise others to do the same." She believes nothing is out of reach and that financial limits or temporary setbacks shouldn't define us. "We must value ourselves, our talent, and those around us.

But above all, we must give education its highest place."With a deep love for both her country and her craft, she is determined to do more for her hometown, Bishoftu, a city often overlooked as a tourism destination despite its rich potential. Her commitment to uplifting its image reflects her broader vision and passion, making her an inspiring figure to many. "I'm an opportunist," she says, urging others to seize every opportunity in pursuit of their goals.