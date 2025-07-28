Ethiopia: Youth Volunteer Program Unites Nation in Shared Service, Dev't

27 July 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Esseye MENGISTE

ADDIS ABABA - The Ministry of Women and Social Affairs (MoWSA) has announced that the 2025 Summer Youth Volunteer Service Program has successfully united young people from across Ethiopia in a common mission of service, civic duty, and national development.

The program, which has been active for over three weeks under the national theme "Virtue for the Lift Up of Ethiopia - 4th Round," officially concluded yesterday with a recognition ceremony honoring outstanding youth contributors.

Speaking at the closing event, MoWSA Minister Ergogie Tesfaye (PhD) praised the dedication and impact of the participating youth. She said the initiative has fostered solidarity across state and brought diverse communities together through shared service.

"You have not only served your country, but also acted as bridges connecting people, cultures, and hearts across Ethiopia," she remarked, emphasizing the role of youth volunteers in strengthening national cohesion.

According to the Minister, the volunteer initiative has emerged as a powerful tool in advancing Ethiopia's development agenda. By dedicating their time, energy, and skills, young volunteers have played a crucial role in addressing social and economic challenges, particularly in underserved communities.

The program has also inspired broader youth engagement and motivated regional governments to collaborate more closely. Cross-regional volunteering activities have strengthened national unity and demonstrated the value of grassroots participation in peacebuilding and social development.

Beyond their community contributions, the youth have also gained valuable personal growth through leadership training, problem-solving experiences, and exposure to Ethiopia's rich cultural diversity--preparing them to become the next generation of national leaders.

Minister Ergogie called on city and regional administrations to expand platforms for youth volunteerism, especially across districts and states . She also reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to continued coordination and support for volunteer programs.

MoWSA State Minister Muna Ahmed, echoed the importance of the initiative, highlighting its cross-border reach and alignment with this year's national theme. She emphasized that the spirit of goodwill promoted by youth volunteers fosters long-term peace, national solidarity, and appreciation of Ethiopia's diversity.

Activities conducted during the volunteer campaign included rural corridor development, blood donation drives, sanitation and public health efforts, traffic assistance, and the renovation and construction of homes for vulnerable communities.

Officials say the success of the 2025 summer volunteer program marks a significant milestone in promoting youth-led service as a force for inclusive development, unity, and lasting change across Ethiopia.

