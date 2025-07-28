Ethiopia: Turning Tradition Into Technology - Scholar Drives Enset Mechanization

Two years ago, during a visit to the Enset-rich highlands of Chencha in southern Ethiopia, Sylvester Anami (PhD), a senior biotechnology researcher from Kenya's Jomo Kenyatta University, made a striking observation. Standing among the towering Enset plants ,often dubbed the "tree against hunger", he described the crop as a potential solution for drought-prone regions across East Africa.

"Mechanization and expansion of Enset cultivation must be pursued not only by Ethiopia but through regional collaboration," he remarked, envisioning a future where this indigenous crop could transform food security in the Horn of Africa.

That vision is now gaining ground.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, Addisu Fikadu (PhD), the lead coordinator of the Enset Project at Arba Minch University, said the initiative has moved far beyond its pilot phase. "We now have over 40 centers using our scrubbing, bleaching, and milling machinery," he noted. "What was once a fragmented, traditional practice is becoming an organized and modernized system."

Despite being a dietary staple for nearly 30 million Ethiopians, Enset had long remained absent from national agricultural policy. Limited to certain southern regions and processed using labor-intensive traditional tools, the crop's broader potential went untapped for decades. But the recent National Enset Development Program, launched by Ethiopia's Ministry of Agriculture, is changing that.

The program introduces structured interventions to support Enset producers and expand cultivation into new areas. Addisu explains that his team at Arba Minch University has been central to this transformation, designing tools and systems to modernize processing while preserving the crop's cultural significance.

"Before, local communities only used rudimentary tools. Now, with the introduction of mills and sanitary fermentation pots, we're seeing improved productivity and hygiene," he said. "Mechanization isn't just saving time .It is cutting post-harvest losses and reducing labor costs."

The university has developed five key intervention areas: seedling propagation, disease control, machinery development, extension services, and modern product packaging.What began with handmade prototypes has evolved into a commercially viable operation. After multiple rounds of refinement, mills are now being distributed across Enset-growing areas in Sidama, Wolaita, and parts of Oromia.

Crucially, the university is working with the private sector to scale up production. "Though we hold the patent, we are now partnering with local manufacturers to produce the machinery more efficiently," said Addisu. One of these partners, Amio Engineering Industrial and Agricultural Manufacturing PLC, has called the collaboration a "transformative step" for Ethiopia's Enset sector.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines ICT Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Beyond farming, the crop is finding new value in the market. Enset-based products such as cookies, flour, and cakes are now gaining popularity in Arba Minch, Hawassa, and Addis Ababa. This diversification signals a shift toward viewing Enset not just as a traditional survival food, but as a commercially viable staple with potential for export.

While wheat remains a government farming priority, experts like Addisu argue for more balanced attention. "Enset should not replace wheat," he said, "but it must be part of Ethiopia's food security strategy."

With its resilience to drought and ability to feed millions, Enset is positioning itself as both a cultural heritage and a modern solution, a symbol of how tradition can be reimagined through science and innovation.