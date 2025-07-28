East Africa: Ethiopia Hosts 10th World Food Summit

-Showcasing leadership in food security , climate action

- Ethiopia is hosting the 10th World Food Summit in collaboration with the Government of Italy and the United Nations, reflecting its growing global leadership in food security, climate resilience, and sustainable agricultural transformation.

According to the Government Communication Service (GCS), the high-level summit is taking place in Addis Ababa from July 27-29, 2025, and brings together heads of state, ministers, scientists, farmers, youth leaders, women's organizations, grassroots representatives, and civil society organizations. The forum will review progress since the 1st World Food Summit and chart new strategies for ending hunger, strengthening food systems, and addressing climate challenges.

Ethiopia's selection as host recognizes its impressive strides toward food sovereignty and sustainable agriculture. The country has achieved significant success in expanding summer wheat production, promoting yam and green rice cultivation, and increasing smallholder productivity--initiatives that are now being shared as best practices with the global community.

One of the country's flagship initiatives, the Green Legacy Campaign, has seen over 40 billion seedlings planted in recent years. In the current planting season alone, Ethiopia is targeting an additional 7.5 billion trees demonstrating its commitment to linking climate action with food system transformation.

"The trees we plant are more than a response to climate change; they are investments in food security and national resilience," the statement from the Government Communication Service read.

The new summit also reinforces Ethiopia's diplomatic presence on the global stage, enhancing its bilateral and multilateral relations and affirming its role as a regional leader in agricultural and climate innovation.

Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, has undergone key beautification and infrastructure preparations to warmly welcome the summit delegates. The Government Communication Service emphasized that the Ethiopian government and people are fully prepared to host the event with great success, drawing from years of experience in international cooperation.

This summit marks a major milestone in Ethiopia's development journey and a timely opportunity to share its achievements and inspire collective global action toward eliminating hunger and building climate-resilient food systems.

