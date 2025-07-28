Ethiopia: Just Hope It Isn't About Testosterone!

So much talk of divorces; so much talk infidelities; so much talk of 'happily married' peoples their strongest dams if there are any.

What's in the world is happening? One fact is that we're talking and hearing about divorces and infidelities that I only hope testosterone levels are overflowing abnormally. Maybe without being conscious our way of life is changing and we have been too complacent to notice Let the professionals do their studies and tell us the details of how in what seems "suddenly...!" we're hearing stories we'd have chosen not to never hear.

Is this a new phenomenon or is it because of the social media spreading the good, the bad and the ugly! I could have said "damned be the social media!" but it wouldn't be that easy. Also it would be doing injustice to all the good stuff over there because there are many good things in that world; the only problem seems to be that we're overwhelmed with all the negative narratives of modern life we fail to see the brighter side of things.

Anyways, is it only a few of us we're feeling that almost daily day by day the overall situation of this world of ours seems to be sinking deeper and deeper into the one-way well! And have you also noticed that the narratives that come especially from Europe specially places who wouldn't shy from demanding the copyright for 'modern civilization' if there anything like that. But the narratives that come out of those places don't at all point that way. Can anyone talk civilization and bullets and explosions in the same sentence! These days that's what predominantly comes from those places. On practically four corners of world all sides one seems his world seems to be messier. It's astounding!

"So I hear he and she are married. How are they doing?"

"Don't tell me you haven't heard!"

"Haven't heard what?"

"They are divorced."

"What! I don't think it has been two full moths since they married.|"

"Five weeks to be exact. "

Believe me that happens far too often. We hear of multimillion-birr wedding ceremonies and barely three or months into the marriage, we hear it has come down like a house of cards.

They stayed neighbors for about two decades. One couple had a fourteen year old son the other were childless. Their connection has strengthened so much that they looked like one family and not two. Then nature comes calling in ways that they wouldn't have liked.

The mother of the fourteen year old falls sick. Day by day her condition worsens and finally everyone including her it was a matter of time before she goes away. Almost as the final hour draws nearer she summons a few of her closest relatives including her husband the couple next-door because she had something important to tell them. And it was important in the term's every and all connotations. Without losing time she told them a story of only a single sentence, a sentence which was to change the lives of the neighbors and her husband's too.

She tells them the father of her fourteen year old son wasn't her husband but the next door neighbor.

They say the shock was intense that they practically froze. It was as if some unseen evil power cast a bad spell on them. No one spoke or even tried to speak. As to the woman she simply said "Thank you for coming. That was why I called." With that she wraps her blanket around her body closes her eyes and feigns sleep. Without anyone saying anything to anyone of them the room empties as even her husband leaves.

Somehow the news spread and they say it really put much strain on the two families and the fourteen year old that was told of the story. The wife of the alleged father didn't lose much time when she packs up and leaves while he was at the office. The man to his benefit did nothing to convince her back as he fully understood the horrible mess he created. It as a way saying and it was as if some unseen powers unexplainable.

Several years back a group of guys (four of them, actually) find themselves in a very precarious situation sometimes ago. They were sort of "the replacements." Not that they knew the fellow intimately. In fact, they even didn't know what he did for a living let alone his backroom secrets.

But what happened was he had a falling out with his wife of a couple of years and it was decided to bring them together with some peacemakers from both sides, four from each side. And the guys knew practically nothing about the wife. But the husband being not the social animal type and usually distanced himself from much of the society he didn't have someone he could call a friend to lean during his rainy days. So hard to find anyone willing to come by his side these guys do so if only a fellow they respect asked them. He was the sort of person anyone couldn't say "No!" Though their positive response made their friend happy things actually didn't turn out the way they expected them to.

The feuding couple and the eight peacemakers congregate one Sunday morning in a place from where the couple lived. It was actually a rented hotel room. Now the four on his die were really anxious as they themselves narrated what transpired during the occasion. The four on her side, so they say, were quite significantly older than the group I was telling you about.

As soon as they sit, what followed was nothing short of some sort of blast, which shook the four 'strangers' to the bone marrow. One of the older men accuses the husband of infidelity! Yes, that was what happened. Mind you, no one ever raised this not the wife and not anyone from her side. Where the hell did the man get it from! Well, no one probably thought of saying anything and if anyone thought of uttering a ward or two they wouldn't have had the chance. The husband suddenly springs up, summons his group to follow him and just walked out of the room. they get into his car and off they go. That, ladies and gentlemen, was the end of part one.

What about 'part two?' Part two was that the very next day he filed for a divorce. No amount of pleading, no amount of attempts to convince him go back on his decision. And the deeply hurt wife could do nothing but watch her house come crushing down into a big heap! She never thought of any divorce and she never raised anything about fidelity. In the following months the man who made the accusations was repeatedly asked why he accused the husband of being unfaithful. To the frustration of everyone he refused to say anything about the matter, and in fact he drew even farther from those who know him.

- Sweat for It!

This messy world is getting ridiculously messier we indeed are in times where mankind has no idea what tomorrow really holds. Every day even every hour new things happen and most of them do nothing to make us see the optimistic side of life. There is no part of the world where there are no armed conflicts. What happened to good, old round the table discussions?

Him: ̵ So finally; you're back again! That's surprising.

Me: ̵ I don't understand. What is so surprising? This isn't the first time I came to You.

Him: ̵ Yes it isn't your first time and you don't have to tell me you'd be coming in the future... Thanks for reminding Me...

Me: ̵ I didn't mean to offend You; Sorry!

Him: ̵ Did I say you offending me? Let me tell you one thing that really makes me wonder. You many times you tell Me that I never thought.

Me: ̵ Sorry. I'll try not to act that way in the future.

Him: ̵ That's my son. But as you're telling me you couldn't act like that again don't you think there might be some down there to whom you should tell that?

Me: ̵ Ye...yes. There might be.

Him: ̵ You see! With Me you've no problems even when I tell you I don't feel offended. But down there are there must be some who are really offended by something you did and you never said sorry to them. So I was trying to tell you I was surprised that you came and you said it wasn't the first time. Would you like to hear how I came to that conclusion?

Me: ̵ Yes I would, yes I would!

Him: ̵ first I have to tell you unlike the previous times when I don't want to put much attention your way, these days I try to give sometime to you if only to get to the bottom of what the real problem is

Me: ̵ I'm happy!

Him: ̵ Why? I don't think I said anything that would make you happy.

Me: ̵ But You did! You just told me that you are giving sometime to understanding what our problem is!

Him: ̵ So?

Me: ̵ So, it means You have decided to intervene and...

Him: ̵ Wait! Wiy1 at! Not so fast! You're playing the same game. I didn't even imply intervention let alone saying I should do so>

Me: ̵ But I assure You once You understand the extent and the magnitude of our a hundred and one problems You'd decide to intervene promptly.

Him: ̵ Oh. You think all this is easy from Me. Well I know that I'm not increasing your confidence but the fact is that I'm not sure what I actually could do even if I decide to intervene.

Me: ̵ Believe me, you'd much, very much. In fact our decades and decades of problems would melt away and once again we might enjoy the sun of the mornings, the moon of the evenings and life would be worth living.

Him: ̵ Oh my! Oh my! I'm not sure if I should admire what you said but one thing I'd feel is you sound like you are talking of hatching the eggs while you don't yet have the chicken and even don't know from where you'd get it!

Me: ̵ That's what we are asking from you.

Him: ̵ What are you asking from me?

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Me: ̵ We are asking for You to give us the chickens.

Him: ̵ What! Could you say that again I don't get I got you the first time.

Me: ̵ We are asking to get the opportunity to have the chickens.

Him: ̵ You men you're expecting Me to round up millions of chicken and throw them down to you!

Me: ̵ Well if that is possibilities on Your side we'd love it.

Him: ̵ O my! Oh my! I never thought I'd hear such a request from you or from anyone! Isn't that quite a story? Chicken from Me to you!

Me: ̵ Did I say anything wrong?

Him: ̵ Don't you get it? You asked me to give you chicken! Or in other words you want me to do the most important work and all you have to do is lie down and wait until the chicken fill your compound. I thought we had an understanding that you should have to sweat to win daily bread. Or is it Me who's in the wrong?

Me: ̵ No! Absolutely not! What I was saying was...

Him: ̵ What you were saying was for Me or someone do the actual work and put the bread on your table.

Me: ̵ But...

Him: ̵ Please no buts, or whatever. In fact, you brought up a very important point. What I could never understand is that almost every one of you ask Me to give you much money, big houses, best cars and make you live like kings. And you are expecting all this without lifting a single straw! You don't want to sweat but you want to live the best life possible. You people are real characters!

Me: ̵I really have offended You today even if You say didn't. Sorry!

Him: ̵ Look, you know what always makes me wonder about you people?

Me: ̵ don't think I do.

Him: ̵ Well, why do you think I'd give you anything without you people working for it? Why should I give you anything I better give to others who labor day and night while the only thing many of you seem to be enjoying is trying to destroy each other's life. Why should I give you anything when I see many of you who have everything in abundance never give a single cent to the needy? Look, many times I hear you almost blaming Me for having made you poor while I make the others rich. I never do that! I didn't make you poor but you yourselves for a thousand reasons. You should stop blaming Me for that and go sweat your way to riches if that is what you want! And if you really want Me to help you start sweating for it.