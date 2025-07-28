East Africa: Ethiopia's Unreserved March Towards Economic Success

As the continent's second-most populous country, Ethiopia is deeply involved in promoting the African Continental Free Trade Area and endorsing Africa-wide economic integration. Ethiopia is an active partner in cross-border energy projects like the East Africa Electric Highway, exporting renewable power to Kenya and Tanzania.

Landlocked Ethiopia has pursued port access agreements with Djibouti, Sudan, and Somaliland--balancing sovereignty interests, trade needs, and geopolitical tension.

In light of criticism from Western donors and sanctions following internal conflicts, Ethiopia has pivoted toward partnerships with China, Russia, Turkey, and joined BRICS in 2024.

Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its field missions have intensified efforts through trade and investment forums, particularly targeting investors in Eastern Europe, South America, Asia, and new African markets. These efforts aim to attract new investment and promote exports through AfCFTA-enabled B2B engagements, especially in agriculture, mining, manufacturing, tourism, energy, and digital sectors.

At the 17th U.S.-Africa Business Summit (June 2025), Ethiopia's delegation--led by President Taye Atske Silassie--secured MoUs including a $200M investment in tourism infrastructure via Ethiopian Investment Holdings and U.S. International Finance Partners

At the Invest in Ethiopia 2025 High-Level Business Forum (May 2025), co-hosted by the Ministry of Finance, EIC, and development partners, the government presented over $10 billion in investment opportunities, underscoring reforms that liberalized finance, banking, telecom, and trade sectors and offering modernized incentives and digital services

Saudi-Ethiopian business ties are deepening, especially in agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, and food industries. The Saudi- Ethiopian Business Council (established in 2024) is spearheading these initiatives, with Saudi investment interest growing beyond a modest $347M bilateral trade volume.

Ethiopia's engagement with BRICS under Brazil's 2025 presidency seeks to leverage South-South cooperation, focusing on agriculture, infrastructure, energy, and institutional reforms while positioning Ethiopia as a potential future BRICS chair.

In Russia-Ethiopia alliances, the partnership extends beyond military cooperation to include financial integration: Ethiopian banks now access Russia's currency trading platforms, and both nations are exploring trading in their domestic currencies. Ethiopia is also moving to join the BRICS New Development Bank as a fourth African member

Under Directive No. 1001/2024, Ethiopia now allows foreign participation in previously restricted areas of export/import, wholesale and retail trade, under measurable thresholds (e.g. $10M annual coffee trading criteria)

Infrastructure modernization: Special economic and logistics zones--like the Dire Dawa Free Trade Zone, operational since November 2024-- enhance trade efficiency and attract investment thanks to rail, road, and proximity to Djibouti and Berbera ports.

Delivering on debt restructuring to unlock IMF tranches and invest in public infrastructure. Accelerating WTO accession and reducing regulatory friction for global investors. Ensuring export compliance, especially for coffee and agricultural goods under EU and other standards. Deepening regional trade access via AfCFTA, port arrangements, and industrial zones.

Moreover, with the completion of GERD, Ethiopia is expected to generate more than 6000 MW of hydroelectric power to fulfill electric needs of more than 60 per cent of the population and to continue supply of electric city to Kenya, Sudan and South Sudan, Djibouti and Tanzania connecting East Africa with hydroelectric power grid.

Ethiopia has already inked investment agreement with Dangote Group on establishing a fertilizer factory that can effectively address the fertilizer needs of Ethiopian farmers, generate employment and also. As the result of diplomatic and economic negotiations with China, Ethiopia expects to export natural gas to foreign countries generating one billion USD per year at initial stage.

In the near future, Ethiopia would be in a position to extracting iron ore as a major step towards developing the iron and steel industry of the country. Ethiopia has made tangible progress over the past two years, but its diplomatic and economic agenda will demand persistent effort, improved implementation, and institutional support. At any rate, economic diplomacy and other blends of diplomacy is gradually ensuring the annual economic progress of the country to meet the needs of citizens.

In spite of the sporadic conflicts that flare up in some corners, the country has so far registered continuous economic growth that has been witnessed by the entire world. This trend is expected to continue in the next fiscal year as the nation hopes to register more than 8% over the next fiscal year.