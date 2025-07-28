East Africa: Ethiopia to Boost Regional Payment Network

- EthoTelecom has announced that it is in negotiation with Djibouti and Sudan to establish a regional payment network.

Several countries have submitted requests to form partnership with Telebirr and the network is said to become a reality by integrating Telebirr,Ethio Telecom's mobile money service, with the Pan- African trade and payment system.

Ethio Telecom's CEO FirehiwotTamiru stated that Telebirr services and digital infrastructure are being advanced in the region.

Telebirr's integration will modernize money sending and receiving to and from Sudan and Djibouti and realize swift currency transaction using just smartphones, she noted.

Sudan's digital payment institutions provide services at international level, which simplifies their collaboration with Telebirr. The integration also helps to strengthen the economic ties between Ethiopia and Djibouti, she mentioned.

Telebirr, the user friendly and secured and reliable mobile money service now has 54.8 million customers and transacted 4.9 trillion Birr since launched. Moreover, the service was a platform where Ethiopia received19.5 million USD remittances.

Connected with 29 banks and 802 institutions to facilitate transaction, Telebirr is booming Ethiopia's digital financial payment. This year, Ethio Telecom has generated 162 billion Birr including a 213.5 million USD foreign currency from remittance, telecom infrastructure and other services.