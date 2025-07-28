East Africa: Journalists From 14 Countries Join HWPL Peace Journalism Workshop

-Regional dialogues spotlight issues in modern conflict reporting

On July 19, the international peace group HWPL hosted the "International Peace Journalism Follow-up Workshop" online, drawing 44 participants from 14 countries, including journalists, legal experts, youth leaders, educators, and religious figures. The workshop served as a regional continuation of HWPL's global media forum held on April 17, and aimed to deepen discussions on ethical journalism, peace promotion, and responsible media practices across conflict-affected regions.

HWPL's Peace Journalism aims to foster responsible reporting that promotes dialogue, understanding, and conflict resolution. It encourages journalists to move beyond sensationalism and highlight peace-building efforts. Through education and global collaboration, HWPL supports a more ethical media landscape

The workshop included a summary of HWPL's first-half activities and a review of the April forum outcomes. Participants joined breakout sessions by region-- Middle East, Africa, and Oceania--where they discussed two key questions: how social media impacts peace or fuels conflict in their countries, and whether journalists have witnessed or contributed to peaceful transformation through reporting.

In the Middle East session, participants from Egypt, Palestine, Syria, and Jordan shared field experiences and discussed restrictions on press freedom, misinformation, and interreligious narratives. Ibrahim Zrary, Zoroastrian Seminary in Iraq and Syria, stated: "Social media today often misleads people through the rapid spread of rumors.

Rather than serving as a tool for understanding and learning, it's increasingly used for entertainment, mocking others, spreading hate, and undermining different beliefs. This misuse stems largely from a lack of education, empathy, and awareness. We all agreed that this needs to change and that promoting more respectful and mindful use of these platforms is essential."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia East Africa Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the Africa session, participants examined how national broadcasters and independent outlets navigate political sensitivities and ethnic tensions. "In Ethiopia, media is sometimes used to incite political propaganda, extremism, or ethnic conflicts. However, on the flip side, there are clear efforts to promote peace," Ayele Addis Ambelu Ethiopian News and Program Director pointed out. "Our journalists are actively utilizing SNS to foster national unity and tolerance. We strive to showcase media's positive role in peace."

In the Oceania session, journalists from Australia emphasized issues related to multicultural communities, misinformation in diaspora groups, and editorial independence. Najiba Naseri, Reporter, ARTV News Australia commented "peace journalism can transform conflict into justice and harmony. HWPL's peace journalism has been crucial in guiding us to the right path."

HWPL shared its plan to explore co-publication opportunities through regional collaboration. It announced follow-up discussions in written format, focusing on journalism issues specific to each region. These will cover topics such as censorship and conflict reporting in the Middle East, internet access and media's mediating role in Africa, and coverage of multicultural communities in Oceania.