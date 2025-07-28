Ethiopia: Digital Ethiopia 2030 On Horizon - New Connectivity, Innovation Era

- The Ministry of Planning and Development (MoPD) has announced that the much-anticipated Digital Ethiopia 2030 strategy, an ambitious initiative aimed at accelerating the country's digital transformation, will be launched soon.

According to Tsadkan Alemayehu, Advisor at the Ministry, the initiative, which was originally championed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD), comes into sharper focus as the nation successfully concludes its 2025 mid-term targets. The strategy is expected to drive large-scale digital reforms across sectors while addressing emerging cyber threats.

Tsadkan noted that the rapid expansion of digital services has also led to an increase in digital risks. As a result, the government is embedding defensive and cybersecurity measures within the Digital Ethiopia 2030 framework to safeguard systems and users.

He emphasized that one of the standout projects under the initiative is MESOB, a comprehensive one-stop digital service platform. This fiscal year is projected to see the expansion of MESOB to cover more sectors and services, contributing significantly to improved public service delivery.

The advisor also highlighted the progress in digitizing services across public enterprises. A key milestone is the implementation of the Digital National ID, which is revolutionizing data verification processes in the country. "Previously, service providers faced challenges in confirming personal identities. Today, with a single click, they can instantly verify individuals," he said.

He cited the example of banks, which once required up to a week to activate new customer accounts. With the national digital ID, this process now takes just minutes. So far, about 20 million Ethiopians have been registered under the digital ID system, and the number is expected to reach 60 million by the end of the fiscal year.

Tsadkan also pointed out that internet accessibility has shown marked improvement, with over 60 million users now connected nationwide. However, he acknowledged that Ethiopia still lags behind some neighboring countries in terms of digital access. "For instance, Kenya has achieved a more extensive internet reach than Ethiopia," he remarked, underscoring the need for continued investment in digital infrastructure.

As Ethiopia prepares to launch Digital Ethiopia 2030, officials believe it will serve as a transformative roadmap for innovation, efficiency, and inclusive growth in the years ahead.