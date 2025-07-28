East Africa: Ethiopia Pursues Peaceful Path to Sea Access - Scholar

- Ethiopia is intensifying its diplomatic efforts to secure peaceful and lawful access to the sea, aligning with regional cooperation principles and international maritime law, said a scholar in political science and international relations.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Prof. Biruk Hailu emphasized that Ethiopia's landlocked status underscores the importance of accessing the sea through dialogue, partnership, and adherence to international norms.

"Ethiopia, like other landlocked African nations such as Uganda, is working to secure sea access peacefully. This is not just a national interest, but a regional development imperative," Prof. Biruk explained. He noted that Uganda, for instance, has already reached an agreement with Tanzania for port access.

He stressed that access to the sea is a legitimate right of landlocked countries under international law. "The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea clearly states that landlocked nations have the right to access international waters. Ethiopia is simply exercising that right through diplomacy," he added.

Prof. Biruk highlighted that Ethiopia's approach is rooted in the principles of Pan-Africanism, regional solidarity, and mutual benefit. He cited Djibouti's annual earnings of approximately two billion USD from port services as an example of how coastal countries can benefit economically while supporting their neighbors.

"The push for sea access is not about confrontation; it is about cooperation. It is about building regional integration, boosting trade, and securing economic stability for all parties," he noted.

He further stated that Ethiopia's growing diplomatic engagements across the region reflect its strategic intent to play a constructive role in African diplomacy and development. "The country is committed to a win-win model that ensures equitable resource sharing and mutual development," he said.

Ethiopia's vision for peaceful sea access aligns with its broader foreign policy goals, which emphasize economic cooperation, good neighborliness, and African unity.