Zimbabwe: MWOS Shift Target to Top Eight After Herentals FC Defeat

27 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

MWOS FC coach Lloyd Mutasa says his club is now targeting the top eight finish in the premiership after recording a 1-1 draw at home against Herentals FC on Saturday.

Affectionately known as "The Punters", MWOS have now gone for three games without winning, which is a huge setback in their campaign.

Initially, the MWOS FC gaffer had set a 40 points mark target for relegation survival, a box which he has now ticked, hence the new top eight goal.

Currently, the side is second on the log with 42 points, one behind log leaders Simba Bhora, who are on 43 points.

Speaking after the Herentals FC match, Mutasa confirmed the latest focus.

"I think after attaining the 40 point mark, we are now targeting top eight."

The former Dynamos gaffer, however , added that his side will improve.

"The boys will rise , and l am sure about this. We will go back and work as a team towards our next game," Mutasa said.

MWOS plays Dynamos next away at Rufaro Stadium.

