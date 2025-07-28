Zimbabwe: Two Killed As Bus, Haulage Truck Collide Head On

27 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Police have reported a fatal road traffic accident along the Harare-Bulawayo highway that claimed two lives.

The Friday crash involved a Govasverg bus and a haulage truck.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the tragedy.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 248.5 kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road on July 25, 2025 at around 1400hours.

"Two people were killed while four others were injured when a Govasberg bus with 65 passengers on board was involved in a head on collision with a Hino Dutro truck with two occupants on board," said Nyathi.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured were admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital.

