Zimbabwe: Polokwane Mayor John Mpe Denies R56 Million Tender Scandal Linked to Municipal Manager's Alleged Zimbabwean Partner

This comes after widespread social media claims that Mpe and municipal manager Thuso Nemugumoni awarded a tender worth more than R56 million to a company allegedly linked to Nemugumoni's Zimbabwean partner.

Speaking during a media briefing on Thursday at New Peter Mokaba Stadium, Mpe dismissed the allegations as baseless and politically motivated.

He stated that the companies in question have been doing business with the municipality since 2017, well before the current administration took office.

"We have noted with concern, contempt and disappointment the continued circulation of unfounded, malicious, and misleading allegations," Mpe said.

"These claims attempt to falsely implicate me, and the city manager, Ms. Thuso Nemugumoni, in a purported R56 million tender irregularity."

Mpe said the municipality rejects the claims as defamatory and part of a politically driven smear campaign.

"Once again, unverified platforms are being used as tools for orchestrated smear campaigns aimed at discrediting the leadership of the municipality," he said.

"These attacks often resurface around politically significant periods and are clearly part of a broader agenda by individuals and factions who have lost democratic influence."

He said the municipality currently does business with more than 100 companies and service providers across various sectors and questioned why only a few are being singled out.

"It is important to note that many of the companies listed in recent allegations were awarded contracts through lawful, competitive bidding processes prior to the appointment of both the current executive mayor and the city manager," Mpe said.

He said companies such as Capotex Trading and Zerbacraft (Pty) Ltd, have had ongoing contractual relationships with the municipality dating back to 2017, 2018, and 2020.

Mpe said those companies also work with other municipalities and public institutions across the province and country without controversy.