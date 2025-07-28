Zimbabwean Export Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya's Brace Propels Amazulu Into KZN Premiership Cup Final

27 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwean expatriate Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya's brace inspired South African football outfit Amazulu to beat Golden Arrows 3-2 in the KZN Premiership Cup.

So important was the victory that it sent Usuthu to the final of the competition where they will play winner between Durban City and Milford FC.

Talking of Saturday's match, Amazulu were on fire as they opened scoring in the 13th minute before Arrows equalised four minutes later to level the match 1-1.

The Zimbabwean international restored Amazulu lead in the 27th minute and again, they did not enjoy the lead for too long as Siyanda Mhlanti cancelled his goal to make it 2-2 exactly 10 minutes later.

Ngwenya was too hot to handle for Arrows' defence as he made several more attempts before giving his side a lead at the stroke of halftime to make it 3-2.

The second half had nothing much to write home about for both sides which made several changes in trying out new options since it is a pre-season tournament.

Ngwenya's performance saw him being voted Player Of The Match, announcing his arrival at the South African club, which signed him at the beginning of this month.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

