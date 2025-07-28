Zimbabwe: Teacher in Court for Assaulting 'Delinquent' Learner

27 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A teacher employed by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has appeared in court for assaulting a learner.

Shyleen Nenduva aged 27 was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment when she was arraigned before the Hwange Magistrates' Court.

Of the sentence, six months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour. The remaining nine months were set aside on condition that Nenduva performs 315 hours of community service.

Court heard that on July 9, 2025, at around 10am at a primary school in Gwai, the 15-year-old victim, who is doing Grade 7, was misbehaving while outside the classroom prompting Nenduva to summon him.

As she called the boy to order, there was a verbal exchange leading to an altercation in which Nenduva flogged victim using a wooden stick before punching and knocking him to the ground.

Victim, who sustained a swollen right elbow after banging against a desk and hitting against a hard surface, later reported the matter to his parents, who inturn made a police report leading to Nenduva's arrest.

