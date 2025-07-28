Zimbabwe: Caps United Eye Victory Against Highlanders

27 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

Caps United will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways this Sunday when they play old rivals Highlanders at Rufaro Stadium in Harare.

Fondly known as "Makepekepe", the Harare side walks into the match licking wounds from their mid-week 1-0 away defeat to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Also nicknamed "The Green Machine", CAPS United has gone for three games without winning , recording two draws and a defeat in the process.

Sitting on position 10 with 25 points, CAPS United is two places behind "Bosso" as Highlanders is nicknamed who are occupying eighth place on the log with 28 points.

"It's a game that both teams have to win. For us, if we are to check where we are, we are not okay, we have to win.

"We have played too many games, but the players are in good condition, and we are looking at collecting three points," said CAPS United coach Ian Bakala.

Sunday's clash between the two Premiership giants comes at a time when both sides are equally struggling as the outfit has gone for two games without winning.

Highlanders' last trip to Harare saw them recording a 2-1 defeat against Scottland FC.

CAPS United lost 1-0 to Highlanders during the first round at Barbourfields, and coach Bakala will be hoping to turn the tables.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.