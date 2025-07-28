Zimbabwe: Caps United Eye Victory Against Highlanders

Caps United will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways this Sunday when they play old rivals Highlanders at Rufaro Stadium in Harare.

Fondly known as "Makepekepe", the Harare side walks into the match licking wounds from their mid-week 1-0 away defeat to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Also nicknamed "The Green Machine", CAPS United has gone for three games without winning , recording two draws and a defeat in the process.

Sitting on position 10 with 25 points, CAPS United is two places behind "Bosso" as Highlanders is nicknamed who are occupying eighth place on the log with 28 points.

"It's a game that both teams have to win. For us, if we are to check where we are, we are not okay, we have to win.

"We have played too many games, but the players are in good condition, and we are looking at collecting three points," said CAPS United coach Ian Bakala.

Sunday's clash between the two Premiership giants comes at a time when both sides are equally struggling as the outfit has gone for two games without winning.

Highlanders' last trip to Harare saw them recording a 2-1 defeat against Scottland FC.

CAPS United lost 1-0 to Highlanders during the first round at Barbourfields, and coach Bakala will be hoping to turn the tables.