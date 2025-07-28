Algeria: President Tebboune Returns to Algiers After Official Visit to Italy

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, returned to Algiers on Thursday afternoon, from Rome, following an official visit to Italy, during which he chaired the 5th High-Level Algerian-Italian Intergovernmental Summit.

The President was received upon his arrival at Houari Boumediene International Airport by the Prime Minister, Nadir Larbaoui, Deputy Minister to the Minister of National Defense, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army (PNA), General Saïd Chanegriha, as well as the Chief of Staff to the Presidency of the Republic, Boualem Boualem.

The presidential aircraft was accompanied, upon its entry into national airspace, by fighter aircrafts from the Air Forces of the People's National Army.