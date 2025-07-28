South Africa: Two Cold Fronts to Freeze Gauteng This Week

Johannesburg will drop to 0°C on Friday, with Pretoria only slightly warmer at 2°C, making this one of the coldest times of the year.

Emergency teams warn people to use heaters, paraffin stoves and candles safely to avoid deadly house fires during the freezing weather.

Gauteng residents are being warned to get ready for bitterly cold weather this week. Two cold fronts are expected to sweep across the province, dropping temperatures to near freezing.

Weather forecasters say Johannesburg will hit 0°C on Friday, with a maximum of only 14°C. Pretoria will also feel the chill, dipping to 2°C with a high of 16°C.

Emergency services are warning people to be careful when using heaters, paraffin stoves, braziers and candles to stay warm. They say these can easily cause house fires if left unattended.

The South African Weather Service has warned of more than just cold temperatures. Light rain is expected along the east coast and in parts of the northeast. KwaZulu-Natal will be hit by strong winds and large waves.

In the Northern Cape, a very high fire danger warning has been issued for the Nama Khoi area.

Central and western parts of the country will see cloudy skies, with scattered showers and some thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The good news is that there has been no load shedding this winter so far. Eskom says it has enough power to meet the demand, as long as breakdowns stay low.

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has promised that extra power will be made available to help during the cold winter months.