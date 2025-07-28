Kenya: Nairobi Securities Exchange Sees Rare Surge in Listings

TLDR

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) is witnessing an unusual uptick in market activity, with three new listings slated for July--the highest in nearly a decade

Among them is the debut of Shri Krishana Overseas (SKL) Limited, which listed 50.5 million shares at KES 5.90 each

The listings point to renewed momentum at the NSE, which has seen few public offerings in recent years

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) is witnessing an unusual uptick in market activity, with three new listings slated for July--the highest in nearly a decade. Among them is the debut of Shri Krishana Overseas (SKL) Limited, a family-owned packaging company, which listed 50.5 million shares at KES 5.90 each. Of these, 8.7 million are immediately available for trading.

SKL's listing follows the recent entry of Linzi FinCo 003, an Infrastructure Asset-Backed Security (IABS) aimed at funding the construction of Nairobi's 60,000-seat Talanta Stadium for AFCON 2027.

SKL Managing Director Sonvir Singh said listing on the NSE is part of the firm's institutionalisation efforts. Finance Director Nirmla Devi added the move will enhance visibility and support growth in sustainable packaging.

The listings point to renewed momentum at the NSE, which has seen few public offerings in recent years. Also pending is the potential IPO of the state-owned Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), a cornerstone of President William Ruto's privatization strategy.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Stock Markets By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Key Takeaways

The burst of listings at the Nairobi Securities Exchange marks a shift in market sentiment after years of stagnation. With SKL and Linzi FinCo 003 already onboard and KPC potentially on the way, the NSE is positioning itself as a more viable avenue for both private and public sector capital raising. SKL's debut underscores the role family-owned businesses can play in broadening market participation. Meanwhile, Linzi's infrastructure-backed issuance reflects the increasing use of capital markets to fund national development projects without relying solely on public borrowing. The anticipated KPC listing could further open up Kenya's capital markets to institutional and retail investors, while advancing government goals around governance, transparency, and fiscal sustainability. Together, these developments suggest that capital markets are gradually regaining relevance in Kenya's economic planning--both as a financing tool and as a mechanism to drive structural reform.