Somalia: Somalis Push Back Against the Economist's Grim Take On Mogadishu

The Economist's July 24, 2025, article--painting Somalia's state-building as faltering and warning Mogadishu could fall to al-Shabab--has sparked a firestorm online. On X, Somalis are calling it alarmist, biased, and disconnected from reality.

The backlash is strong. Many accuse the publication of ignoring real progress and recycling the outdated "failed state" narrative that has long shaped Western coverage of Somalia.

Brigadier General Ahmed Abdullahi Sheikh--quoted in the article--criticized The Economist on X for excluding his key message: that Mogadishu's defenses are strong and an al-Shabab takeover is, in his words, "entirely unrealistic." He said the story capitalized on public fears to attract attention.

Somali-Dutch author Ayan Abukar, known for Hotel Mogadishu, described the piece as "one-sided," based on rumor rather than verified reporting. She pointed to Mogadishu's ongoing recovery, from urban renewal to youth-led entrepreneurship.

Former Puntland Education Minister Ali Warsame also weighed in, writing:

"No one underestimates the threat posed by al-Shabab and their affiliates in Somalia. However, as someone who has closely observed the situation for the past 13 years, I believe it is misguided to predict that they will successfully take over Mogadishu. Such a scenario is unlikely to happen--and I can bet on that. The Economist could provide a better analysis."

Former MP Hassan Haji echoed the criticism, calling the article "misleading" and dismissive of Somali security forces' hard-won gains. One Somali user responded directly to The Economist's post:

"On the contrary, #Mogadishu is one of the few African cities showing real urban and economic growth. The Economist should examine its long-standing hostility toward #Somalia--and finally explain why it exists."

This isn't new. In 2019, Somalis challenged a BBC report focused on piracy. In 2022, CNN faced backlash for downplaying the country's drought resilience. Many say these narratives flatten Somalia's complexity--erasing progress, from bustling markets to Puntland's counterterror victories.

Once again, Somalis are telling global media: get the full story--or get out of the way.