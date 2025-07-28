Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Reduced to a Commodity, Liberation Icons Betrayed - Biti

28 July 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Constitutional lawyer and Former Finance Minister in the Government of National Unity (GNU) Tendai Biti has launched a blistering attack on the ruling ZANU-PF party accusing it of betraying the values of the liberation struggle by allowing political influence to be bought and sold like a market commodity.

Speaking during an interview with 263Chat, Biti lamented what he described as the moral decay and commodification of politics within the ruling party, warning that the legacy of liberation war heroes was being trampled by corrupt elites.

"I feel pity for ZANU-PF. ZANU-PF is being reduced to a commodity that can be bought by a few trinkets, a few motor vehicles, a few GD6s. What kind of a country have we become? Herbert Chitepo is turning in his grave, Joshua Nkomo is turning in his grave, Dumiso Dabengwa is turning in his grave. The thousands who died in Chimoio and Nyadzonia are turning in their graves," Biti said

He said the very soul of the party and nation was under siege from individuals seeking power at any cost allegedly using ill-gotten wealth to manipulate institutions and influence constitutional reform.

"The country and their political party are now open to the highest bidder. It is sad. It is a shame. Shame on ZANU-PF. Shame on everyone in ZANU-PF who allows themselves to be reduced to a commodity with use value and exchange value," Biti charged.

He also fiercely criticised ongoing attempts to amend the Constitution to remove presidential term limits an initiative believed to be aimed at extending President Mnangagwa's stay in power beyond 2028.

"You cannot amend the Constitution to remove term limits without two referendums. Fortunately, most people in ZANU-PF are opposed to this amendment. Fortunately, 99% of Zimbabweans are opposed to this amendment. We will fight this. We will defend the Constitution," said the Constitutional lawyer citing section 328 of the Constitution.

Biti's remarks come amid deepening factional tensions and renewed debates about succession within ZANU-PF.

