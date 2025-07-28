Africa to Tackle Water Investment Gap At Summit

The upcoming African Union-AIP Water Investment Summit 2025 will serve as a critical platform to translate political commitment into concrete investment in Africa's water and sanitation sector.

Held under the banner of South Africa's G20 Presidency, the summit, which is set to take place in Cape Town from 13 - 15 August, aligns with the Presidency's priorities of inclusive economic growth, poverty and hunger eradication, and climate sustainability.

The landmark event will bring together African Heads of State, including global investors, Ministers, private sector leaders, and development institutions in a unified call to close Africa's $30 billion annual water investment gap.

The summit, which is jointly organised by the Republic of South Africa and the African Union Development Agency (NEPAD), the AU-AIP International High-Level Panel on Water Investments for Africa aims to mobilise urgent investments in climate-resilient water and sanitation infrastructure projects, ensuring water security, economic growth, and sustainable development across the continent.

"The 2025 Summit will serve as the premier platform to translate political will into investment commitments. Anchored in the G20 theme of 'Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability', the summit seeks to demonstrate Africa's leadership in climate and water resilience while attracting strategic capital flows from global markets," the department of Water and Sanitation said in a statement.

Key objectives of the summit

By leveraging South Africa's G20 Presidency, the summit will focus on increasing access to climate finance for water security and resilience; showcasing bankable water and sanitation projects to potential funders and investors; promoting policy and regulatory reforms for an enabling investment environment; and strengthening partnerships between governments, private sector, and development partners.

During the event, delegates will participate in high-level dialogues, engage in project matchmaking sessions, and contribute to a Declaration on Water Investments that will influence both continental and global development agendas-including preparations for the 2026 UN Water Conference.

High-level participation confirmed summit panelists include President Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa), President Samia Hassan (Tanzania), William Rutto (Kenya), Hakainde Hichilema (Zambia), President Adama Barrow (Gambia).

Institutional leaders participating include Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, CEO: African Union Development Agency - NEPAD Nardos Bekele-Thomas, United Nations Development Programme Administrator Achim Steiner, United Nations Childrens Fund Executive Director Catherine Russell, Global Center on Adaptation CEO Professor Dr Patrick Verkooijen, Global Water Partnership Chairperson Pablo Bereciartua, as well as Global Water Partnership, AIP High Level Panel Secretariat CEO Alex Simalabwi.