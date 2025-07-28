South Africa: Deputy President to Lead Service Delivery Outreach in North West

28 July 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will this week lead a service delivery outreach programme, aimed at enhancing the reliability of water supply for local communities in the North West.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the Deputy President, the outreach will commence on Friday, 1 August 2025, with a series of activities scheduled to take place in the municipalities.

The programme will kick off with the official hand over of a 25 megalitre capacity Moretele South Bulk Water Supply Scheme Water Reservoir at Dilopye village.

This initiative aims to enhance the reliability of the water supply for local communities.

Deputy President Mashatile will launch the Clean Cities and Towns campaign in Mogogelo village, located in the Moretele Local Municipality.

This nationwide initiative aims to create cleaner, greener, and more inclusive urban spaces, while promoting sustainability, equality, and solidarity among all citizens.

During the campaign, the Deputy President and his delegation will engage with the residents and provide updates on the progress made in addressing service delivery issues impacting the local communities.

A community meeting is scheduled to take place at the Mogogelo Community Hall.

In addition, on Saturday, 2 August, Deputy President Mashatile will officiate the launch of the provincial Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) at Orbit TVET College's Mankwe Campus in the Moses Kotane Local Municipality.

"The HRDC mobilises various key stakeholders to rally behind the country's revised Human Resource Development Strategy 2030, which is aimed at developing the requisite skills relevant to support economic growth of the country," the Deputy President's Office said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

