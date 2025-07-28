South Africa: Nearly 300 Arrested in Northern Cape Operation Shanela

A total of 293 suspects were arrested across all five districts of the Northern Cape as part of the South African Police Service's (SAPS) ongoing anti-crime initiative, Operation Shanela 2.

The intensive, multi-disciplinary campaign - which ran from 21 July to 27 July 2025 - saw law enforcement conducting high-visibility vehicle patrols, roadblocks, and compliance inspections at liquor outlets, second-hand dealers, and various businesses.

Police stopped and searched 3 088 vehicles and 6 868 individuals at vehicle checkpoints (VCPs) and roadblocks throughout the province.

According to a SAPS statement, 13 unlicensed liquor premises were closed following inspections for compliance with licensing conditions.

The arrests spanned a wide range of offences, including burglary, assault, drug possession, robbery, stock theft, malicious damage to property, and dealing in illegal liquor and narcotics. Police also recovered dangerous weapons, firearms, ammunition, counterfeit goods, alcohol, drugs, and cash during the operation.

Detectives successfully traced 29 wanted suspects, and inspections were carried out at formal and informal businesses, farms, scrapyards, and liquor establishments.

"Police executed numerous actions... in an ongoing effort to address serious and violent crimes plaguing communities in identified hotspots," SAPS said.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola praised all officers involved, as well as supporting departments, for their dedication and coordinated response.

"During Operation Shanela 2 and beyond, the SAPS will leave no one behind in its collective efforts to curb and eradicate crime." - SAnews.gov.za