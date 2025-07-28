South Africa: JSC Announces Shortlisted Candidates for South African Courts

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has shortlisted candidates for various courts around the country.

The commission had called for nominations for persons to fill vacancies at the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court of Appeal, Land Court, Labour Court and various Divisions of the High Court.

"The Constitutional Court advertised two vacancies. Six candidates have applied but only five of them are eligible to be shortlisted. This means that if one of the candidates does not make the final list to be recommended to the President, there will be one candidate short to fill the two vacancies.

"The JSC has therefore decided to re-advertise the two vacancies. The advert was published on 18 July 2025, with a closing date of 6 August 2025 for interviews to be conducted during the October 2025 sitting," the JSC said in a statement.

Furthermore, the vacancy at the Land Court has been withdrawn "pending the finalisation of the new judicial establishment of the Land Court in terms of the Land Court Act 6 of 2023".

The shortlisted candidates are:

The Supreme Court of Appeal (one vacancy):

· Judge Gerald Hercules Bloem.

· Judge Busisiwe Shareen Masipa.

· Judge Pitso Ephraim Molitsoane.

· Judge Thandi Victoria Norman.

· Judge Bashier Vally.

· Judge Leonie Windell.

Labour Court (three vacancies in Johannesburg):

· Suzanna Harvey.

Eastern Cape Division of the High Court (Deputy Judge President):

· Judge Buyiswa Majiki.

· Judge Mandela Makaula.

· Judge Bulelwa Myra Pakati.

Eastern Cape Division of the High Court (three vacancies in Makhanda and Mthatha):

· Gaynor Appels.

· Nolubabalo Cengani-Mbakaza.

· Advocate Nicola Molony.

· Professor Nomthandazo Patience Ntlama-Makhanya.

· Aron Sipho Zono.

Free State Division of the High Court (one vacancy):

· Advocate Denise Greyling-Coetzer.

· Matodzi Brian Nemavhidi.

Gauteng Division of the High Court (eight vacancies):

· Advocate Thembi Precious Bokako.

· Advocate Lesibana Gemine Philemon Ledwaba.

· Advocate Sarita Liebenberg.

· Judge Daphney Mahosi.

· Advocate Khashane La Mmapowana Manamela.

· Nkosingiphile Goodness Ma-Myeni Mazibuko.

· Advocate Keitumetse Johanna Mogale-Makinta SC.

· Richard James Austin Moultrie.

· Advocate Ettian Raubenheimer.

· Advocate Karin Strydom.

· Stephens Anthony Thobane.

· Advocate Petrus Arnoldus Van Niekerk SC.

· Livhuwani Betty Vuma.

· Advocate Susan Melissa Wentzel.

KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court (five vacancies):

· Malizo Samkelo Gwagwa.

· Sanele David Hlatshwayo.

· Advocate Ranjiv Rajkumar Nirghin.

· Advocate Murray Breval Pitman.

· Advocate Mpumelelo Prosper Sibisi.

· Nomfundo Sipunzi.

· Judge Namhla Thina Yvonne Siwendu.

Limpopo Division of the High Court, Polokwane (one vacancy):

· Advocate Solomon Shami Teboho Kholong.

· Karin Leanne Pillay.

Mpumalanga Division of the High Court, Middleburg (two vacancies):

· Lerato Jane Nontando Bam.

· Advocate Solomon Shami Teboho Kholong.

· Advocate Daniel Desi Mogotsi.

· Advocate Kganki Frans Phahlamohlaka.

The candidates will be interviewed from 6 to 17 October 2025.

Law bodies and any persons who wish to comment on the suitability or otherwise of a shortlisted candidate should address their comments to the Secretariat of the JSC at MSongca@judiciary.org.za and TPhaahlamohlaka@judiciary.org.za, copied to: JSC@judiciary.org.za.

"Comments in respect of each candidate must be submitted on a separate page in both pdf and word format and must reach the Secretariat by no later than 5 September 2025. Comments received after 5 September 2025 will not be considered," the statement concluded.