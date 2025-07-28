South Africa: Nsfas Reaffirms Commitment to Transforming Higher Education Under New Leadership

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Board has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Ministry of Higher Education and Training and the broader government vision of transforming the higher education sector through innovative funding models and inclusive policies.

The recommitment comes after the recent appointment of new Higher Education and Training Minister, Buti Manamela and Deputy Minister Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

The NSFAS Board extended its congratulations to both appointees and expressed confidence in their leadership.

"The board is confident that Minister Manamela's leadership will inspire ongoing progress and innovation within the sector, thereby promoting greater access and success for South Africa's students. We look forward to collaborating closely with the Minister to advance accessible, high-quality higher education for all South Africans," NSFAS said in a statement.

The board also welcomed Dube-Ncube to her new role, commending her extensive experience in public service.

"Her unwavering dedication will undoubtedly enhance the ministry's efforts to support learners and institutions nationwide," NSFAS said.

The appointments were announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, following the removal of Dr Nobuhle Nkabane as Minister of Higher Education and Training.

Manamela previously served as Deputy Minister in the same department, a role he held from the 6th administration.

President Ramaphosa appointed Dube-Ncube in terms of Section 93(b) of the Constitution.

Dube-Ncube brings a wealth of experience, having served as the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal and as MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, among other senior roles.

NSFAS reiterated its role as a key partner in the national effort to improve access and quality in higher education.

"NSFAS remains dedicated to supporting the ministry's vision and government's vision of transforming higher education through innovative funding solutions and inclusive policies. The board looks forward to collaborating with both the Minister and the Deputy Minister to further these important goals," NSFAS said.

Both Manamela and Dube-Ncube were sworn in as Minister and Deputy Minister during a ceremony, held at Tuynhuys in the presence of President Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile.