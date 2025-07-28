Namibia: Tsumeb Medical Aid Office Set On Fire

An unknown suspect allegedly set fire to the office of the medical aid company Prosperity Health at Tsumeb on Friday morning, before proceeding to damage an employee's car.

According a police report issued on Sunday, the arsonist shattered the office's windows with an unknown object. Once inside, the suspect used a highly flammable liquid to start a fire, damaging office furniture, various documents, a copy machine and a printer in the process.

"The suspect further went behind the building and poured acid on the employee's vehicle, causing damage on its roof, bonnet and bumper," the police stated in the report.

The incident took place at about 07h50 on Friday.

Police investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made in the case so far.

The total value of the damage caused is yet to be determined.