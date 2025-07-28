Namibia: Swapo to Buy Erf From Swakopmund Municipality

The Swakopmund Municipality has announced its intention to sell Erf 6945 at the town to Swapo through a private transaction.

This is according to a notice given in terms of the Local Authorities Act on Friday.

The erf in question, a business-zoned property measuring 2 452 square meters, is located in the town's Extension 25.

The notice reads: "Full particulars of the above sale will lie for inspection by interested persons at the Main Municipal Office Building, Room BO-22A, between 07h30 and 16h00 weekdays until Friday, 8 August 2025."

Residents or stakeholders wishing to object to the planned sale must do so in writing addressed to the chief executive officer no later than 12h00 on 12 August 2025, the municipality announced.

Objections must be submitted in hard copy, include a return postal address and phone number, and will not be accepted via email.

For further inquiries, members of the public can contact N Gustaf at (064) 410 4214.