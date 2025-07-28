Namibia: Swapo to Buy Erf From Swakopmund Municipality

27 July 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Swakopmund Municipality has announced its intention to sell Erf 6945 at the town to Swapo through a private transaction.

This is according to a notice given in terms of the Local Authorities Act on Friday.

The erf in question, a business-zoned property measuring 2 452 square meters, is located in the town's Extension 25.

The notice reads: "Full particulars of the above sale will lie for inspection by interested persons at the Main Municipal Office Building, Room BO-22A, between 07h30 and 16h00 weekdays until Friday, 8 August 2025."

Residents or stakeholders wishing to object to the planned sale must do so in writing addressed to the chief executive officer no later than 12h00 on 12 August 2025, the municipality announced.

Objections must be submitted in hard copy, include a return postal address and phone number, and will not be accepted via email.

For further inquiries, members of the public can contact N Gustaf at (064) 410 4214.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.