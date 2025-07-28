Namibia: N/A'an Ku Sê Foundation Represents Namibia At Royal Conservation Summit

The N/a'an ku sê Foundation has announced that its co-founder Marlice van Vuuren and respected San elder #Oma/Kunta represented Namibia at a summit on indigenous knowledge and conservation in the United Kingdom.

Hosted by the King's Foundation at Highgrove, the private residence of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the summit took place on 7 July at Gloucestershire in the United Kingdom.

The summit convened indigenous elders, environmental visionaries and global conservation leaders to explore how traditional knowledge can guide a more sustainable future.

Delegates included representatives from various first nations and tribal leaders worldwide, including Namibia.

Marlice van Vuuren expressed deep honour at the invitation, viewing it as recognition for the N/a'an ku sê Foundation and Namibia's broader conservation efforts.

"Receiving the invitation to attend the Harmony summit was an incredible honour, I feel a deep responsibility to represent our country and share the importance of integrating indigenous knowledge into conservation," Van Vuuren said.

The foundation said the meeting with King Charles III holds significant meaning, symbolising recognition of the foundation's mission and an opportunity to build partnerships benefiting wildlife, landscapes and communities.

San elder #Oma/Kunta, representing the Ju|'hoan people of Namibia, shared the ancient wisdom of his culture, which has lived in harmony with nature for millennia.

"I am very proud to be chosen to attend the summit to represent my people; I am not a chief, but an elder. It was an honour to go on behalf of our chief, Bobo, and to represent the San traditions of Namibia," said #Oma/Kunta.