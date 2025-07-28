Africa: Morocco First to Arrive in Kenya for TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024

Two-time champions Morocco have become the first team to arrive for the 2024 TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN), setting the tone for what promises to be an electrifying tournament co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The Atlas Lions landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi at 4:00 am local time on Monday morning, receiving a vibrant East African welcome complete with traditional dancers and music.

The North African giants, aiming to become the first country to win the CHAN title three times, are wasting no time in getting acclimatized as they begin their final preparations for the tournament opener.

"We are excited to be here and ready for CHAN. I already love Nairobi; the weather is great, and we are looking forward to a successful tournament," said defender Marouane Louadni, who plays his club football for AS FAR.

Morocco's early arrival signals intent as the two-time winners look to dominate Group A, which includes hosts Kenya, DR Congo, Angola, and Zambia. They begin their campaign on Sunday against Angola at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Continental Pedigree

Winners in 2018 on home soil and again in 2021 in Cameroon, Morocco are one of only two nations to have lifted the CHAN trophy twice -- the other being DR Congo, whom they will face in the group stage.

Their pedigree and depth of talent make them strong favourites in a group stacked with experienced sides.

The 28-man Moroccan squad underwent an intensive training camp prior to departure, facing Burkina Faso twice in friendly matches and comfortably beating Chad 6-0 during the most recent FIFA international window.

Their build-up underscores a team well-prepared both physically and tactically.

Nairobi Braces for Historic Kick-off

With less than a week to go before the tournament kicks off, excitement is surging in Nairobi. CAF and the LOC have already rolled out ticketing protocols, and fans across the capital are gearing up to witness one of the biggest sporting events ever staged in Kenya.

The TotalEnergies CHAN 2024, which runs from 2-30 August, is exclusively reserved for players who compete in their respective national leagues, offering a platform for homegrown talent to shine on the continental stage.

Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda will host matches across various venues, showcasing East Africa's growing capacity to organise major football tournaments and providing a crucial test run ahead of their co-hosting of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Group A Arrivals to Continue

Following Morocco's early arrival, the rest of Group A's cast is expected to follow shortly.

Zambia are expected to arrive in Nairobi on Tuesday, while Angola and DR Congo are scheduled to touch down on Thursday afternoon.

As the first team on the ground, Morocco will be hoping to translate their head start into a third title -- a feat that would etch them further into CHAN history.