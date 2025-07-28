Sudan: Khartoum University Tops Sudan's Universities Rankings, Advances in Global Rankings (Webometrics)

27 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The University of Khartoum has topped Sudanese universities in terms of research excellence, openness, academic performance, and global presence, according to the Webometrics rankings for the second half of 2025, issued by the Supreme Council for Scientific Research in Spain.

The assessment aims to improve the online presence of higher education and scientific research institutions and encourage the publication of peer-reviewed scientific journals and research.

It is worth mentioning that the University of Khartoum, despite the war and the exceptional circumstances it imposed, under the guidance of the senior administration represented by the Vice-Chancellor Professor Emad El-Din El-Amin El-Tahir Ardeeb, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahmed Mudawi Musa and the Secretary of Academic Affairs, and Professor Ali Rabah was able to hold (5) examination sessions to address the backlog of batches and graduate thousands of its students.

The University of Khartoum administration seeks, in the coming period, to resume in-person classes at several campuses in Khartoum State. The starting point is scheduled to be the Education campus in Omdurman, where the it has been prepared to receive preparatory year students next September.

