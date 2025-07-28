Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Nawara Arrives in Al-Gadarif On Official Visit

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nawara Abu Mohamed, arrived in Al-Gadarif State on Saturday afternoon for a two-day official visit.

TSC Member was received at the entrance to Al-Gadarif City by the Wali (governor) of Al-Gadarif State, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Hassan Ahmed, and members of the State Security Committee.

The visit includes two meetings: the first with the State Security Committee and the second with the State Government, during which she is to review the security and administrative situation.

Dr. Nawara is to conduct a field tour to review development efforts and services in the state. She is scheduled to inspect several health and education facilities and water projects, in addition to assessing the conditions of war-affected internally displaced persons (IDPs) hosted in Al-Gadarif.