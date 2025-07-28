Sudan: Dr. Salma Launches Food Supplies to Support Stability in Sennar

Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Salma Abdul-Jabbar Al-Mubarak, launched food supplies provided to Sennar State by the Federal Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) on Saturday.

The launch was attended by Sennar State Wali (governor), Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Al-Zubair Hassan Al-Sayid, the State Security Committee, and members of the state's government.

During the launch ceremony, Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Mohamed Abdel-Fattah Badi reviewed the Commission's programs, projects, and interventions in several key areas, which comprised supporting stability by providing basic needs to communities, in addition to supporting the voluntary return of those affected by humanitarian conditions, supporting the families of martyrs, and directing organizations towards effective interventions in the health and education sectors.

HAC also supported some stabilization projects in the state to enhance local development and projects that support the Sennar State community.

For her part, Dr. Salma Abdul-Jabbar Al-Mubarak praised the efforts and HAC interventions in Sennar State, underlining HAC pivotal role in consolidating the foundations of stability through the vital services it provides to the local community. BH/BH