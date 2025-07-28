Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Nawara Praises Health Sector's Role and Resilience During the War

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nawara Abu Mohamed, has praised the significant roles played by health workers in providing medical services to citizens during the Battle of Dignity, one of the most important battlefields.

Dr. Nawara Abu Mohamed also praised their efforts in providing humanitarian and health assistance in safe displacement states.

During her visit to Kassala Teaching Hospital on Saturday, accompanied by Kassala State Wali Maj. Gen. (Rrd) Al-Sadig Mohamed Al-Azrag, in the presence of the state's Minister of Health, Her Excellency praised the great efforts made by hospital staff to provide medical services to newcommers from most of Sudan's war-affected states, as it is a reference hospital.

TSC Member pledged to work to overcome all impediments and challenges facing the hospital, in coordination with the state government and concerned bodies.

Her Excellency inspected the hospital's departments and received a detailed report on the deficiencies in the hospital's intensive care unit, dialysis center, oncology center, and oxygen production unit.

For her part, the Director of Kassala Teaching Hospital, Amal Mohamed Ahmed, explained that the hospital was a reference hospital for most Sudanese states, particularly with regard to intensive care, dialysis, and oncology. She noted that TSC Member pledged to work to overcome administrative obstacles at the hospital to enable it to fulfill its role in serving patients.