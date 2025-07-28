Sudan: TSC Member Salma Meets Central Track Representatives in Sennar State

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Salma Abdel-Jabbar Al-Mubarak, met with the Central Track Representatives in Sennar State on Saturday evening at the Guest House in Singa, as part of her visit to Sennar State.

The meeting discussed a range of issues related to citizens' services and livelihoods.

TSC Member affirmed her interest in all central issues, indicating that she would review all matters raised by the delegation to the federal government.

The meeting discussed health, agriculture, education, particularly technical and vocational education, investment promotion, media, and preventive reconciliation among the state's communities following the repercussions of the war.

The meeting also touched on the issues and needs of youth, women, and children, as well as the support of the families of the martyrs of the Battle of Dignity.