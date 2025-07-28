Sudan: Interior Minister Chairs Security and State Prestige Committee in Khartoum State

Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. (Police) Babiker Samra Mustafa, chaired the (3) meeting of the Security and State Prestige Committee in Khartoum State on Saturday, in the Ministry of Interior's meeting hall.

The meeting was attended by committee members from the competent parties.

The Official Spokesman for the Police Forces and Head of the Media Committee, Brig. Gen. (Police) Fath-Al-Rahman Mohamed Al-Toum, explained, in a statement to the police press office, that the meeting reviewed the tasks and responsibilities of the committee in charge of securing crossings within Khartoum State, as well as the continued work of joint patrols to eliminate all negative phenomena and deploy additional security checkpoints within Khartoum State.

The meeting directed the establishment of a command and control chamber headed by the Khartoum State Police to monitor security incidents and secure the state from all threats, prevent and detect any crimes.

The meeting underscored the need to continue operations to control and monitor foreign and refugee presence, as well as to remove informal housing in all localities of the state.

The meeting also discussed the plundering of citizens' property in criminal divisions in accordance with criminal procedures and to follow up on them under the supervision of the Public Prosecution.

While reviewing plans and reports, the meeting was reassured of the calm security and criminal situation in Khartoum State, thanks to the extensive deployment of security forces.