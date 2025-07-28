Sudan Welcomes France's Intention to Recognize the State of Palestine

press release

Hereunder, the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes an unofficial translation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' statement:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the announcement by French President Emmanuel Macron of his country's intention to recognize the State of Palestine during the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly next September.

The Ministry considers this announcement a courageous and positive step in the right direction toward doing justice to the Palestinian people and granting them their legitimate right to establish an independent state based on the principle of full sovereignty over their territories.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that recognizing the establishment of the State of Palestine, with Jerusalem as its capital, represents a necessary prelude to achieving a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian issue and contributes to establishing the foundations of peace and stability in the region.

In this context, the Government of Sudan hopes that other countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine will follow the example of the French Republic, so that the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly will be a decisive milestone in the process of full international recognition of the Palestinian state, paving the way for a lasting and just peace in the Middle East.

Issued on Saturday, July 26, 2025