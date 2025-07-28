Sudan: Dr. Salma Concludes Her Tour By Inspecting Vital Facilities, Launching 'Reconstructing a Nation' Campaign in Sennar

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and supervisor of the central states, Dr. Salma Abdul-Jabbar Al-Mubarak, concluded Saturday her inspection tour to Sennar State by visiting a number of vital service and production facilities, accompanied by the Wali (governor) of Sennar State, the security committee, and members of the state government.

The tour comprised Al-Dali and Al-Mazmum water station in Sennar, in addition to the western production road connecting Sennar, Al-Dali and Al-Mazmum, which had been out of service for long periods.

TSC Member also visited the Olympic Stadium in Sennar, underscoring the importance of these projects to the state.

As part of recovery and reconstruction efforts, Dr. Salma Abdel-Jabbar launched the "Reconstructing a Homeland" campaign led by the Sennar Youth Federation at Musab bin Omair School in Sennar.

Dr. Salma concluded her field tour by visiting the orchard of Ar-Rammash Agricultural Project, one of Sennar's irrigated projects, where heard a detailed explanation from the project administration regarding the needs for rehabilitating mechanical and civil irrigation infrastructure, calling for state intervention to rehabilitate such projects, which contribute to achieving stability and providing food security for the local community.