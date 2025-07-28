Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Welcomes UN Deputy Secretary-General

27 July 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed recived UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, at his office.

Ethiopia is proud to co-host the 2nd UN Food Systems Summit taking place over the next three days in Addis Ababa, the Prime Minister shared on his social media page.

"This morning, I had the pleasure of receiving Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, at my office. We held a productive discussion on various issues including, on the urgent need for sustainable, inclusive, and resilient food systems across Africa and beyond," he said.

The Premier further stated Ethiopia remains committed to transforming its food systems through integrated policies, climate-smart agriculture, and community-driven approaches that enhance food security and nutrition for all.

