Sudan Reaffirms Keenness to Strengthen Relations With Azerbaijan

Sudan reiterated its commitment to strengthening its relations with Azerbaijan and advancing cooperation between the two countries, in addition to arranging political consultation meetings between the two sides as soon as possible.

The Sudanese Embassy in Baku stated that the Sudanese government has always been keen to strengthen relations with Azerbaijan and establish a strong foundation from which bilateral cooperation in various fields can be launched.

This is achieved through intensified political contacts to formulate a mutual vision that enables the exploitation of available resources in the two friendly countries to develop joint cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, transportation, and capacity building, in addition to launching development cooperation between the regions and benefiting from the rich experiences of both sides.

In a statement on Friday marking the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Sudan and the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Sudanese Embassy in Baku affirmed the Sudanese government's confidence and deep belief in the strong relations between the two countries and their development in the near future, in a way that fulfills the aspirations of both countries and strengthens the political and cultural commonalities that bind the two brotherly peoples.

In this regard, the embassy noted that the two consecutive visits of His Excellency President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, to the capital, Baku, in 2019 and 2024, to participate in the Non-Aligned Movement Summit and later in the World Climate Summit, provided significant momentum to relations between the two countries. Al-Burhan also held bilateral talks on the sidelines of these events with his Azerbaijani counterpart, His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev, during which they reviewed the historical cooperation between the two countries and discussed the best ways to develop and advance them in all fields.

The two leaders also addressed enhancing coordination of positions in international and regional forums and within the framework of existing bilateral agreements, as well as the ongoing political communication between the two countries' leaderships, most recently their meeting on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in April 2025.

Today, July 25, 2025, marks the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Sudan and the Republic of Azerbaijan. Every year, this day bears witness to the growing relations between the two friendly countries in many areas, as well as the convergence of views on many regional and international issues of joint interest. Undoubtedly, the establishment of diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan in 1992 formed the basis for bilateral dialogue between Khartoum and Baku, which has contributed to charting a distinguished bilateral relationship in political and diplomatic aspects over the past three decades.