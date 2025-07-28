Sudan: SAF Spokesman - The So-Called Militia Government Is an Ignominious Play of a Distorted Mixture of Ignorants, Spies, and War Criminals

27 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, July 27, 2025 (SUNA) - The official spokesman for the armed forces (SAF), Brigadier General Nabil Abdullah, said in a press statement on Sunday, that the so-called militia government was a disgraceful drama of a distorted mixture of ignorants, spies, and war criminals. It is a pathetic attempt to legitimize their criminal project and advance the agenda of their foreign backers.

SAF official spokesman added, "However, their dreams and the illusions of those who support them will undoubtedly be dispelled, Allah Willing, thanks to the cohesion of our people, their national will, and their support for their leadership and army and Sudan will remain united, no matter how wide the circle of conspiracy against it expands." He explained that the alleged militia government was an attempt to deceive even their partners in treason, because the true project of the Al-Dagalo family is to seize power to achieve their illegitimate personal ambitions and their racist project to rule a country to which they have never belonged and to which they are only bound by the ambitions of theft and plunder protected by influence. To achieve this, they are playing all possible cards, including their acceptance of being merely a tool to advance a regional agenda that is larger than their limited capacity to comprehend.

