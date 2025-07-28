Sudan: Finance Minister Affirms Audit Bureau's Role in Strengthening Ministry's Jurisdiction Over Public Funds

27 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Gebriel Ibrahim, has stressed the importance of the National Audit Bureau in strengthening the ministry's jurisdiction over public funds, strengthening financial and accounting oversight, and enforcing laws and regulations governing financial and economic activity in the country.

During his meeting with the Director General of the Bureau and the directors of its general Directorates on Wednesday at the ministry's headquarters, the minister pledged to assist the Bureau in keeping pace with global financial and accounting developments and to strive, in coordination with the relevant authorities, to amend legislation to ensure this matter.

Dr. Gebriel viewed a detailed presentation that included requirements for improving the Bureau's performance.

For his part, the Director General of the Bureau, Mustafa Ali Youssef, emphasized the importance of the Ministry's support for the Bureau to activate its role in economic reform by approving the Bureau's draft law, completing the comprehensive computerization of accounting systems and upgrading them, building a unified electronic financial and accounting system, enabling the Bureau to prepare a national final account, and implementing decisions to ensure the presence of Bureau employees in all government units, enhancing their independence, and building their capacities.

