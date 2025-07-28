Sudan: Economic Forum to Be Held in Brazil to Attract Its Companies to Contribute to Reconstruction in Sudan

27 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan's Ambassador to Brazil, Dr. Ahmed El-Tijani Suwar, has chaired a coordination meeting with the Secretary-General of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber in São Paulo, regarding preparations for the Sudanese Economic Forum, scheduled to be held in early September in Brazil.

The forum aims to invite Brazilian companies to contribute to reconstruction projects and present investment opportunities available in Sudan to Brazilian investors, particularly in the agricultural and animal resources sector, as well as increasing trade exchange between the two countries.

The Minister of Investment is expected to head the Sudanese delegation participating in the economic forum.

It is noteworthy that the sugar, renewable energy, and minerals sectors are receiving significant attention from the Brazilian side.

