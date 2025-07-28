Namibia: Mines Minister Accused of Trying to Oust Namcor Board for More Control

Minister of mines and energy Natangue Ithete is allegedly pushing to fire the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) board - a move seen as a strategy to get more power and influence over the parastatal.

Some Cabinet ministers have reportedly raised red flags over Ithete's proposal, with some privately saying the board has been sharing information with the minister.

Ithete is alleged to have told the Cabinet last week that he wants the board to be removed - a year after its directors were appointed by former finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi.

The minister allegedly even shed a tear during his proposal, claiming that "people died for this country".

To some, this is part of another power struggle and tactic by the minister to influence Namcor - especially now that international companies appear to show growing interest.

There have been concerns that Namcor could be at the mercy of international oil companies which could essentially call the shots at the parastatal.

The Namibian understands that meetings have taken place between government officials and companies in Sweden, Norway, Ghana and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"He [Ithete] tried to convince the president to get rid of the Namcor board. He said the board was useless because he is not getting feedback on the case - despite him getting it," a source says.

The board has allegedly written to Ithete this week, asking him to stop interfering in its operations.

Speaking to The Namibian yesterday, Namcor board chairperson Florentia Amuenje denied allegations of a rift between the board and Ithete.

". . . but you can put all the questions in writing so we can respond properly," she said.

Ithete, who doubles as deputy prime minister, yesterday said he is not aware of a fallout with the board.

"I have not picked up something like that," he said. He said his approach is possibly misinterpreted.

"Everyone sees things differently. I have not picked up anything," he said.

The current board, chaired by Amuenje, was appointed on 1 July 2024 by Shiimi.

TAKING A STAND

The Namibian has in the past reported that several Namcor boards have pushed former managing director Imms Mulunga and his faction to be held accountable for the alleged corruption at the parastatal.

During those times, they counted on political heads for support.

For instance, the former board, led by Jennifer Comalie, was supported by then mines minister Tom Alweendo and Shiiimi.In 2023, Alweendo questioned how the drugs which were allegedly found in Comalie's vehicle, ended up there.

"Before one can make pronouncements, let us allow that process to take place. How did those drugs get into her car? How did the people know there were drugs?" he asked yesterday.

The police allegedly found drugs worth N$57 000 in Comalie's vehicle shortly before a board meeting to discuss possible action against Mulunga.

Now, it appears the current Namcor board is left to fend for itself as the new energy ministry pushes to replace it.

Sources familiar with the matter say the minister has warned that if the parastatal's debt is not cleared by the end of the month, the government would consider bringing in a Swedish company to bail it out - a move that could effectively sideline the national oil firm.

Namcor still owes N$800 million under a restrictive fuel supply agreement and another N$800 million to other creditors.

The board has written a letter opposing the minister's interference. The board, Ithete and Cabinet ministers had a meeting earlier this month.

Some Cabinet ministers say the current board has only existed for a year and must be supported.

"That man really doesn't want the board there," a source says.