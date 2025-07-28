Namibia: Over 30 Victims in Wanaheda Murder Rental Scam

A woman (39) who was shot and killed during a robbery in Wanaheda on Tuesday night is believed to be the latest victim of a long-running scam syndicate that lures unsuspecting women under the pretext of viewing rental rooms.

According to national police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi the deceased, identified as Fiina Nghifikwa, was gunned down at around 19h00 on Tuesday in Kigali Street, Wanaheda.

Shikwambi says Nghifikwa had reportedly been lured to the area by a suspect posing as someone offering a room to rent.

"While at the location, the suspect (s) allegedly robbed the victim and another person at gunpoint. Nghifikwa was shot during the robbery and later declared dead at Katutura Health Centre.

No arrests have been made, and investigations continue," Shikwambi says.

However, The Namibian has uncovered that Nghifikwa's death may be part of a broader criminal operation that has been active for years, particularly in Wanaheda, Goreangab, and Otjomuise.

SAME TACTIC, SAME STREETS

A vendor who asked to remain anonymous says she was nearly robbed under similar circumstances two days before Nghifikwa's murder.

The vendor recounts how she was contacted on WhatsApp by a man claiming to be from Zambia who wanted to buy a seven-seater car.

He gave her the number of his "father", who introduced himself as "Mr Angula".

She further says after a series of convincing phone calls, the man convinced her to drive to Kigali Street to sign documents at his supposed home, saying his wife would be present.

The vendor adds that once there, a young man described as in his 20s joined the vendor and her friend in their vehicle under the guise of directing them to the house.

"He asked to use my phone, pretending to dial a number, then suddenly jumped out of the car and ran into a dark corridor," she says.

The vendor says she was warned by nearby residents not to chase him, as others were likely hiding in nearby bushes armed with knives and pangas.

"They told me, 'Are you also here for Mr Angula?' That's when I knew I had walked into a trap."

She later discovered she was victim number 34 in a string of similar cases opened at the Wanaheda Police Station.

YEARS OF COMPLAINTS, NO ACTION

Multiple women have now come forward to share similar experiences.

One woman, Aune Amwiigidha, says she reported a case last October after she and her friend were robbed while attempting to view a room they found on Facebook.

Like other cases, she was told a man named "Junior" would escort them to the house. He instead pulled out a knife and stole her phone.

"I reported a case last year in October, but it was never followed up. They said they would look into the matter and call when they got to my docket, but that never happened," she says.

Amwiigidha tells The Namibian that as soon as she reported the case, the police informed her that that case was the 35th reported incident involving the same modus operandi.

"I am not there, a guy will come, Junior will come get you and then take you to the house where the room is, but the keys are at this other house. I left my keys at this other house, but you guys will just pick up the keys and then you go view the room," she recalls being told.

"And then the guy came, when we came to the house. He requested to talk to Junior.

"So I gave the phone to the guy, he took out his knife, and ran away with my phone," said Amwiigidha.