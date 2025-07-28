Namibia: Communications Ministry Spends N$4m On NBC Van Upgrade

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) has obtained a fully equipped high-definition outside broadcasting van valued at N$4 million.

The van was procured by the NBC at the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology's request and is intended to boost the quality of live broadcasts and event coverage across the country.

Information minister Emma Theofelus yesterday said: "The ministry requested the NBC to procure an outside broadcasting (OB) van on its behalf, taking into account that the national broadcaster has the necessary experience and specifications for the OB van as required by the ministry."

The van was officially handed over to the ministry during a live broadcast ceremony on Wednesday.

Theofelus said the van was financed directly by the ministry.

She said the arrangement made logistical sense, as the NBC is better placed to handle the technical procurement process.

NBC chief commercial officer Nico Mwiya yesterday confirmed that the van was funded by the ministry at its request.

"The NBC facilitated the process through its procurement management unit, using a public bidding process in full compliance with the Public Procurement Act.

The NBC's technical expertise ensured that the OB van met national broadcasting standards," he said.

"As Namibia's public broadcaster, the NBC has a duty to cover and broadcast events that are in the public interest.

"The commissioning of the OB van . . . served to promote transparency and showcase government investment in media infrastructure," Mwiya said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He expressed the broadcaster's commitment to using its platforms to inform, educate, and engage the Namibian public.

The NBC this week reported that the executive director of the ministry, Audrin Mathe, and NBC director general Stanley Similo both stressed the importance of installing more OB vans across regions.

"The van, as it stands here, will form part of the bigger picture in terms of how we can give people access to information.

It will be able to move now, and part of what we have been discussing will also be how the Government Information Centre will function, but I will leave it to the executive director as well.

"As representatives of the NBC, we are pleased to know we can deliver on this initiative," he said.

According to the NBC, the OB van was procured through Media Management Solution Namibia, in partnership with South African-based Media Management Solution Africa, and the transaction includes the transfer of skills and knowledge.