Namibia: Carrington Outboxes Heita

Bruce "Shu Shu" Carrington consistently boxed his way to his first world title Saturday night.

Brooklyn's Carrington countered Mateus Heita effectively, took Heita's shots without incident when Heita hit him and comfortably won their 12-round fight for the WBC interim featherweight title in The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Judge Steve Weisfeld scored their fight a shutout for Carrington (16-0, 9 KOs), who won 120-108 on his card. Judges Tom Carusone (119-109) and Mark Consentino (119-109) scored 11 rounds apiece for the former New York Golden Gloves champion.

Namibia's Heita (14-1, 9 KOs) didn't do nearly enough to win, but he offered enough resistance to make Carrington cautious at times. Neither fighter appeared hurt at any point during a tactical battle ESPN aired as its co-feature before Xander Zayas and Jorge Garcia fought for the vacant WBO junior middleweight title in the 12-round main event.

"Hey man, listen, I really wanted to show that I could go the full 12 rounds," Carrington told ESPN's Bernardo Osuna in the ring. "And, you know, that's the championship level right there. I showed I did the full 12 rounds. I feel good. I felt in shape. I felt sharp. And I'm just ready for that next level."

Carrington, 27, firmly established his position to get a shot at the WBC featherweight title by winning its interim championship. Philadelphia's Stephen Fulton (23-1, 8 KOs) owns the WBC 126-pound crown, but Fulton is expected to challenge WBC 130-pound champ O'Shaquie Foster (23-3, 12 KOs) in his next fight.

The WBC will allow Fulton to decide whether to keep its featherweight title after he faces Foster. If Fulton vacates it, Carrington would be elevated from interim champ.

Carrington nevertheless called out WBO featherweight champ Rafael Espinoza (27-0, 23 KOs), who was seated ringside Saturday night.

Heita, also 27, took a huge step up in competition by boxing Carrington. He also made his debut in the United States and fought outside of his home country for just the second time.

Carrington stayed in control during the 11th and 12th rounds, when it was obvious he was well on his way to a wide win on the scorecards.

Heita and Carrington connected with right hands on the inside during a competitive 10th round. Carrington's jab snapped Heita's head back 1:15 into the ninth round.

Several seconds after Carrington urged Heita to follow him in a corner, Carrington nailed him with a left hook that made Heita move away from him late in the eighth round.

A poised Carrington's speed and precision was evident in the seventh round, when he consistently caught Heita with flusher punches. An undaunted Heita still pressed the action in the final minute of the seventh round, when his power kept Carrington honest.

Carrington's overhand right landed at the very start of the seventh round.

Carrington's left to the body got Heita's attention about 50 seconds into the sixth round. Carrington also landed a left hook up top just before the bell sounded to end the sixth round.

Heita and Carrington landed right hands as they exchanged in a neutral corner toward the end of the fifth round. A left hook by Carrington knocked Heita off balance with about 1:45 to go in the fifth round.

Carrington and Heita exchanged clean right hands just before the midway mark of the fourth round. The each landed right hands again as they traded with just under a minute remaining in the fourth round.

Carrington attacked Heita's body with right hands almost two minutes into the third round. Heita landed a right hand when Carrington's back was against the ropes late in the third round.

Heita's right caught Carrington when he was backed into the ropes early in the second round. Heita also connected with a right uppercut after the halfway point of the second round.

Carrington's right landed and he slipped Heita's right in an exchange with about 35 seconds on the clock in the second round.

A right hand by Heita made Carrington reset his feet with about 50 seconds to go in the opening round. Carrington caught Heita with a right later in the first round

Keith Idec is a senior writer and columnist for The Ring. He can be reached on X @idecboxing. - ringmagazine.com