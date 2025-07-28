Namibia: The Ghost Promotion Trap - Are You Moving Up or Just Getting a New Title?

"Ghost promotion" is a phrase you're hearing more and more, and it pretty much sums up a situation where you feel like you're climbing the career ladder, but you're actually stuck on the same step.

It's a bit of a sneaky trick that companies are pulling, and it can leave you feeling like you've been misled

So, what are we talking about when we say "ghost promotion" these days?

Well, there are usually two main types of this frustrating experience.

Type 1: New title, same job

This is perhaps the most common way the term is currently used.

You get that lovely new job title like you're suddenly a "senior specialist" instead of just a "specialist," or a "lead" instead of a "team member."

It looks fantastic on your email signature, and it might even get a few likes on LinkedIn.

But here's what it actually means:

Your pay package isn't any fatter. You're on the same salary, or maybe there's a tiny, almost unnoticeable bump that certainly doesn't match the grand new title.

Your day-to-day duties haven't changed. You're still doing the exact same tasks, sitting in the same meetings, and generally operating with the same level of responsibility and authority.

It's all a bit hush-hush. Often, there's no big fanfare, no company-wide announcement.

Your new title might just appear in the system, or your boss might mention it casually. It's almost like they're hoping nobody else notices.

Why is this happening?

Tightening belts: With the current economic climate, many businesses are keen to keep their costs down. Giving out a new title is a lot cheaper than giving out a hefty pay rise or investing in proper training and development for a truly advanced role.

Keeping staff happy for cheap: Companies want to hold onto good people, especially those who are ambitious. A new title can often be enough to make someone feel like they're progressing, putting off their search for a new job elsewhere, at least for a while.

Avoiding the admin: Proper promotions often involve a load of human resources paperwork, budget approvals, and reorganisation. A simple title change is much less hassle.

The "quiet quitting" counter: Some speculate that with the rise of "quiet quitting", where folks do the bare minimum required, companies might be using these nominal promotions to try and re-engage staff or make them feel more valued, without having to fork out more cash.

Type 2: More work, no promotion

This one is just as frustrating, if not more so. Here, you find yourself increasingly taking on the workload and responsibilities of a more senior position, but without any of the official bells and whistles.

Your workload has expanded considerably, and you're regularly tackling tasks that used to be done by someone more senior, or by a colleague who's left the company.

Your job title remains the same. You're acting like a manager, but your official title is still "coordinator."

Still no pay rise. You're working harder and at a higher level, but your bank balance isn't seeing any benefit.

No formal credit. All that extra effort and responsibility isn't being officially recognised, which can be a real knock to your career progression and how you're perceived.

Why is this happening?

Lean and mean: Businesses are often trying to run as efficiently as possible, which means stretching their existing staff further.

Informal testing: Sometimes, companies might subtly push more responsibilities onto you to see if you can handle a higher role, without actually committing to promoting you.

Filling the gaps: If someone senior leaves, instead of hiring a replacement or formally promoting someone, their duties often get spread around, landing disproportionately on capable, and often eager-to-please, employees.

Playing on ambition: People often take on these extra duties hoping it will lead to a proper promotion, but the company might just be taking advantage of that drive without any intention of formalising it.

The real impact

People are getting wiser to these "ghost promotion" tactics.

While a new title or extra work might initially feel like progress, the long-term effects of either type of ghost promotion can be pretty damaging:

Burnout and frustration: It's tiring doing more (or pretending to do more for a title you're not paid for) without the proper recognition or reward.

Feeling undervalued: It chips away at your sense that your contributions are truly appreciated.

Stuck in place: Real career growth, developing new skills, and boosting your market value don't really happen without a proper job to match the duties or the title.

Trust issues: If companies are seen to be misleading staff, it seriously damages the trust between employer and employee. - IOL