Sudan: Prime Minister Urges Native Administrations to Play Salient Role in National Recovery and Reconstruction

Port Sudan, July 28, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris has called on the country's Native Administration leaderships and figures to play a salient role in the Government of Hope's project to achieve national recovery, rebuild what was vandalized by the war, and reshape the social fabric.

Dr. Idris explained that the country was in dire need of the wisdom of Native Administration leaderships at this time.

The Prime Minister discussed with a delegation from the Supreme Council of Native Administration at the Ministries Complex in Port Sudan on Monday ways to create the appropriate social environment for the success of the transitional period. He underscored the importance of the role played by Native Administration leaderships within their communities, calling for this role to be utilized for the benefit of the national cause.

Federal Minister of Governance, Mohamed Kurtikila, participated in the meeting, touching on the position on the Native Administration Act. He noted that the war had produced consequences that necessitated the review of this law, which was done. He revealed arrangements for holding workshops to further improve the work of the Native Administrations, in line with the requirements of building a state of law.

The Native Administration delegation discussed the roles that Native Administrations can play in supporting the Battle of Dignity and aspects of popular diplomacy, stating the importance of the Native Administration's positive contribution to addressing the humanitarian crisis in Darfur.

The meeting agreed on the need to coordinate and work with the armed and supporting forces, and relevant bodies to lift the siege on El-Fashir and other cities in Darfur and Kordofan.

The meeting asserted the need to include Native Administrations in the Social Peace Council to contribute to this effort.